This Is Yahoo's Brand New Logo

Marissa Mayer made a lot of changes at Yahoo, but one of the most noticeable is the emergence of the company’s brand new logo.

After 30 days of teasing new, but overall incredibly similar, designs, Yahoo unveiled its next official logo at midnight.

The logo changed from this:

To this:

According to the Yahoo blog, “We wanted a logo that stayed true to our roots (whimsical, purple, with an exclamation point) yet embraced the evolution of our products.”

While it is different, the company didn’t take many risks with a makeover.

Although the new design is certainly better than this design that was teased on day 20 of the 30 day logo publicity stunt:

This video explains the new logo choice:

What do you think?

