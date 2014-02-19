This Is Why Your Company Doesn’t Want You To Book Your Travel Direct

Michael Clarke at Sydney Airport. Photo: Getty

The rules are the same everywhere: book your business travel through the company’s systems or else.

The reason is simple. It’s all about a company’s duty of care to employees. If a company doesn’t know where their employees are, they can’t be looking after their safety.

And if a company neglects the safety of its employees, it leaves itself vulnerable to legal action if anything happens.

Marten Jagers, managing director of the expense system Concur, says staff typically believe they can get a better rate by going outside the corporate system.

“They believe they are doing the right thing by the company,” he says.

“People are going to wotif.com. lastminute.com, Expedia, virgin.com and companies are losing sight of what their staff are doing.”

A professional services firm told Jagers four years ago that its leakage, people booking outside the company program, was 12 per cent.

Now it’s more than half of all staff book either flights or a hotel room outside the corporate system.

“A leak is ten per cent, fifty per cent is a flood,” Jagers says.

He says He says the best way to handle this if staff book direct is to capture that activity and bring the data on where staff are and when back into central systems.

“The problem of duty of care is a big one,” he says.

“How do I capture that information if I go outside the program? In my world there’s no difference. We’re saying it’s OK to book indirect.”

The overall travel market in Australia and New Zealand was worth about $33.8 billion in 2012 and is expected to be $39 billion by 2015.

