This Is Why You'll Never Be Able To Play The New SimCity Offline

Photo: Maxis, EA / YouTube

Many gamers don’t like that you can’t play the new SimCity game offline.



Instead, you need to a connection to the Internet to play the latest instalment .

Maxis General Manager, Lucy Bradshaw offered a lengthy explanation as to why SimCity isn’t available offline.

The bottom line: creator Maxis didn’t think single player offline fit with the company’s vision for the game.

Here’s part of what Bradshaw had to say:

“Always-Connected is a big change from SimCities of the past. It didn’t come down as an order from corporate and it isn’t a clandestine strategy to control players. It’s fundamental to the vision we had for this SimCity. From the ground up, we designed this game with multiplayer in mind – using new technology to realise a vision of players connected in regions to create a SimCity that captured the dynamism of the world we live in; a global, ever-changing, social world.” …

“So, could we have built a subset offline mode? Yes. But we rejected that idea because it didn’t fit with our vision. We did not focus on the “single city in isolation” that we have delivered in past SimCities. We recognise that there are fans – people who love the original SimCity – who want that. But we’re also hearing from thousands of people who are playing across regions, trading, communicating and loving the Always-Connected functionality. The SimCity we delivered captures the magic of its heritage but catches up with ever-improving technology.”

Read the entirety on EA’s blog here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.