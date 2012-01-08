This Is Why You'll Be Jealous You Didn't Go To Stanford: Inside StartX

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider
We got a tour of StartX, the non-profit accelerator program for Stanford students and recent alums.The accelerator provides office space — but doesn’t take any equity. The startups aren’t pressured to raise money, but most end up raising money anyway.
The point is to help them learn and give them access to mentors and information. And they also give them feedback.
It’s also hard to get into, with about the same acceptance rate as Stanford.
The accelerator program is halfway into its fifth season. We got to chat with some of the class members before they went into their meeting to talk to the other founders and investors about their progress.
StartX is in Palo Alto, in the AOL West building. It was funny to see all fish tanks and other random AOL themed items around the halls.
Here is Karina Pikhart, the founder of 6dot Innovations. She applied and got rejected. So she applied again and got accepted. And now she's a proud alum.
Tactilize founder Adriano Farano says hello bashfully. He has a great memory -- he remembered meeting me at Facebook last year. (He didn't work there, but was visiting.)
Loki Studios founder and StartX alum Ivan Lee talks about his gaming startup. He made an app that is aware of the environment -- for instance, if you live in a polluted city, you'll play against a rat.
Managing director Jeff Mounzer told us about one kid who they passed on at first, until an investor said he reminded him of Elon Musk. They changed their mind.
Then a meeting started and everyone was asked to come to the front. They are checking in with each other after the holidays. They kicked us out when it started ;-(
