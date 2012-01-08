This Is Why You'll Be Jealous You Didn't Go To Stanford: Inside StartX

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

We got a tour of StartX, the non-profit accelerator program for Stanford students and recent alums.The accelerator provides office space — but doesn’t take any equity. The startups aren’t pressured to raise money, but most end up raising money anyway.



The point is to help them learn and give them access to mentors and information. And they also give them feedback.

It’s also hard to get into, with about the same acceptance rate as Stanford.

The accelerator program is halfway into its fifth season. We got to chat with some of the class members before they went into their meeting to talk to the other founders and investors about their progress.

