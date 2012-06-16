This Is Why You'll Never See The Job You're Looking For Posted On A Public Site

Photo: Asurroca via flickr

The Internet has made it easier for companies to announce job openings, but it’s also allowed anyone to submit their resumes.”Companies get bombarded as soon as they post something online,” Roberto Angulo, CEO of AfterCollege, tells us. “They’re trying to put a technical solution to this problem.”



In order to target ideal candidates, employers are now turning to career networking sites or employment screening and testing software like AfterCollege, which matches job postings with specific, private sites.

Users can network with other people in their academic circle and access exclusive jobs and internships. They are able to create profiles which can be viewed by employers.

For example, if a company wants maths majors from Ivy League schools, the posting will only appear on job search pages available to students at Yale, Harvard and the other Ivies.

It might be a discriminatory practice, and companies “get a lot fewer responses to their job postings, but they will get better responses,” Angulo says.

