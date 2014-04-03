This Is Why You Should Never Take Your Kids Down The Cereal Aisle At The Supermarket

Consumers are 16 % more likely to trust a brand of cereal when the characters on the boxes look them straight in the eye. Image: Cornell University

Those cereal packets are placed on shelves at the eye height for a reason.

Researchers have found consumers are 16% more likely to trust a brand of cereal when the characters on the boxes on the supermarket shelves look them straight in the eye.

Brian Wansink, Director of Cornell University’s Food and Brand Lab, studied 65 cereals in 10 different grocery stores in New York and Connecticut. He and researcher Aner Tal also looked at 85 characters on the packets.

“If you are a parent who does not want your kids to go ‘cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs,’ avoid taking them down the cereal aisle,” he says.

“If you are a cereal company looking to market healthy cereals to kids, use spokes-characters that make eye contact with children to create brand loyalty.”

Researcher Aner Tal says there are some cool things happening in grocery stores, many based on psychology, that impact how and what people purchase.

“By studying more than 80 breakfast spokes-characters, we found that kids’ cereals are positioned at the same height as kids (58 cms),” he says. And adult’s cereals are positioned about 122 cms off of the floor.

The study is published in the Journal of Environment and Behavior.

