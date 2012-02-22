This Is Why You Should Never Leave The Bar Without A Receipt

Photo: Flickr/locusolus

Disputing fraudulent charges on your credit card is one thing, but when it comes to claiming you were overcharged at a bar or restaurant, your bank or credit card company might be less willing to cooperate. In a new report, CardHub.com quizzed more than a dozen of the largest U.S. credit issuers on how they would handle a variety of charge back scenarios: unresponsive merchants; receiving the wrong item; and disputing an inflated tip with and without a receipt.



The good news is all of the companies surveyed would overwhelmingly favour the customer when it comes to complaints, especially if a merchant is unresponsive. (See tips for getting your complaint to the top of the pile.)

But they clearly differed in one area: How they would handle a customer who claimed he or she was overcharged for a tip but had no receipt to prove it.

Of the four major credit issuers (MasterCard, Discover, Visa and American Express) questioned, MasterCard said it would require cardholders to produce a receipt in order to get a refund (Note: Visa declined to respond to CardHub’s survey).

The others place the burden of proof on the merchant. If they’re unable to produce a receipt that proves the customer was charged correctly, you’ll get your refund.

Now, for the banks. Of the 10 largest banks in the country, HSBC gives its customers the toughest break. Without a receipt showing you were overcharged, you’re pretty much out of luck.

USAA and Wells Fargo both win points for the most consumer-friendly policies.

At the former, you’ll get your money back even without a receipt “as long as the disputed amount appears reasonable based on the amount and type of transaction.” Wells Fargo simply said the merchant would be charged back regardless of whether customers have a receipt or not.

See the chart below for all the banks’ responses:

Issuer Scenario 1:Customer disputes and merchant doesn’t respond, what happens?

Scenario 2:Customer disputes and merchant acknowledges mistake, what happens?

Scenario 3:Customer disputes, documentation points to customer’s case, merchant acknowledges that what was delivered was not what was initially ordered, but that this was due not to a mistake on his part, but instead because the customer changed the order verbally. What happens?

Scenario 4a:Merchant inflates tip, according to customer. Customer has receipt to back up claim. What happens?

Scenario 4b:Merchant inflates tip, according to customer. Customer does not have receipt to back up claim. What happens?

American Express

Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back American Express requests copy of receipt from merchant and acts accordingly. In the event merchant is not able to produce a receipt, merchant is charged back. Bank of America

Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Depends on the supporting documentation Merchant gets charged back Bank of America requests copy of receipt from merchant and acts accordingly. In the event merchant is not able to produce a receipt, merchant is charged back. Capital One

Merchant is responsible for the charge Merchant is responsible for the charge Merchant is responsible for the charge Merchant is responsible for the charge Capital One requests copy of receipt from merchant and acts accordingly. In the event merchant is not able to produce a receipt, merchant is responsible for the charge. Chase* Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Citi If a cardmember contacts Citi and disputes a charge, Citi will then contact the merchant regarding the purchase and dispute. If the merchant does not respond within 45 days, the Citi cardmember receives a permanent credit for the transaction. When a merchant acknowledges an error, they may process a credit to the Citi cardmember’s account. Citi will work with the merchant on behalf of the cardmember to help resolve the dispute. The resolution will be based on factors including the cardmember’s agreement with the merchant, return policy, as well as any supporting information from the cardmember on the purchase. The Citi cardmember can dispute the gratuity based on information from their receipt. Citi will notify the merchant of the error and provide a credit for the disputed charge based on the customer’s receipt. Citi will work with the merchant on behalf of the cardmember to resolve the billing discrepancy. Discover Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Discover requests copy of receipt from merchant and acts accordingly. In the event merchant is not able to produce a receipt, merchant gets charged back. HSBC Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Customer is held liable for the charge. USAA Customer is credited for disputed amount.The merchant normally gets charged back. For small dollar amounts, however, USAA takes the loss. Customer is credited for disputed amount.The merchant normally gets charged back. For small dollar amounts, however, USAA takes the loss. Customer is credited for disputed amount.The merchant normally gets charged back. For small dollar amounts, however, USAA takes the loss. Customer is credited for disputed amount.The merchant normally gets charged back. For small dollar amounts, however, USAA takes the loss. Customer is credited for disputed amount. USAA will credit the customer’s account as long as the disputed amount appears reasonable based on the amount and type of the transaction.The merchant normally gets charged back. For small dollar amounts, however, USAA takes the loss. U.S. Bank*

Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Declined to Respond Wells Fargo

Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back Merchant gets charged back

