This Is Why You Don't Name A Ship "Titanic II"

The captain of the Titanic II barely managed to escape as the presciently named 16-foot cabin cruiser sank into the sea off Dorset, England on Sunday.



The vessel, which Mark Wilkinson bought secondhand for roughly $1,600, sprung a leak shortly after beginning its maiden voyage and sank rapidly, leaving him clinging to its bow rail.

Fortunately for Mr. Wilkinson, the West Bay harbormaster was at hand to throw him a life preserver. Unfortunately for Mr. Wilkinson, a tourist was on hand to take unflattering pictures.

“It’s all a bit embarrassing,” Mr Wilkinson told the British tabloid The Sun. “I’m fed up with people asking me if I hit an iceberg.”

The RMS Titanic went down 99 years ago, killing 1,517, and has since been synonymous with tourist disaster. Fortunately Mr. Wilkinson’s pride was the only casualty the second time around.

This is why you don’t name you boat the Titanic II.

This post originally appeared at AOL Travel.

Read more at AOL Travel:

Future hotels offer lure of virtual sex

Destin-Nation Honduras: Central American Travel on the Cheap

Daredevil Wingsuit Flight

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.