This Is Why We Need A Gas Tax

If Barack Obama really wants to spur innovation in clean technologies, the smartest thing he could do would be to raise the gas tax. Why? Because, when the price of gas goes up, suddenly private investors are interested in funding clean tech companies.



Jaimie McJunkin, a general partner at Walton family fund, Madrone Capital pointed this out at the NVCA annual meeting in Boston. We put it together in the chart below.

