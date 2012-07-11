This Is Why The Sarajevo Film Festival Is Angelina Jolie's favourite Event Of The Year

After directing “In The Land of Blood and Honey,” a love story set against the background of the Bosnian War, Angelina Jolie forever has a soft spot for the country.



And the feeling is mutual, as Jolie was just given the Honorary Citizen of Sarajevo Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival—both Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s favourite film festival of the year.

Listen to Jolie discuss her connection to the country in her own words, and check out her huge engagement ring in this PopSugar video.

