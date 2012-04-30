This Is Why The Pope Is Crazy To Mess With Nuns — The First Female CEOs Ever

CATHOLIC nuns are not the prissy traditionalists of caricature. No, nuns rock!



They were the first feminists, earning Ph.D.’s or working as surgeons long before it was fashionable for women to hold jobs. As managers of hospitals, schools and complex bureaucracies, they were the first female C.E.O.’s.

They are also among the bravest, toughest and most admirable people in the world. In my travels, I’ve seen heroic nuns defy warlords, pimps and bandits. Even as bishops have disgraced the church by covering up the rape of children, nuns have redeemed it with their humble work on behalf of the neediest.

Read the rest of this post at the New York Times.

