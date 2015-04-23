This is why mosquitoes prefer to bite some people over others

The body of a female mosquito fills up and balloons as she sucks blood. Tom Ervin/Getty Images

It’s all down to genetics as to who gets bitten more by mosquitoes at a barbecue.

Scientists have found that genes play a big role in how delicious we smell to a mosquito, according to a study by Fernández-Grandon from London School of Hygiene and Tropical medicine and colleagues.

Previous studies have suggested that human attractiveness to insects is based on differences in body smell or diet.

However, there is no clear and consistent dietary explanation.

The latest study in the journal PLOS ONE is based on a series of trials using identical and non-identical female twins.

The results showed that identical twin pairs were more similar in attractiveness to mosquitoes than non-identical twin pairs.

Senior author Dr James Logan said: “By investigating the genetic mechanism behind attractiveness to biting insects such as mosquitoes, we can move closer to using this knowledge to develop better ways of keeping us safe from bites and the diseases insects can spread through bites.”

