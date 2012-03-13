This Is Why Joe Paterno Was Fired

Photo: www.shutterstock.com / www.shutterstock.com

In January, the board of trustees released a statement more or less saying Joe Paterno was fired because it “was in the best interest of the university.”Now the trustees released another statement saying the late Paterno was fired because his lack of follow up on the sexual abuse allegations against Jerry Sandusky “constituted a failure of leadership.” [via NBC Sports]



The board made its decision to fire Paterno after reading his testimony in the grand jury filing.

