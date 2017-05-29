This is why I gave up on wireless charging for my smartphone and went back to cable

Samsung fast charge wireless charger. (Source: Samsung)

Wireless charging came into the mainstream in 2015 when Samsung switched its then-new flagship Galaxy S6 to an irreplaceable battery.

A sealed body was a newish concept among Android phones then, when battery endurance was far worse than what we enjoy with premium phones in 2017. To make up for this, the Korean manufacturer allowed the S6 to be charged without a cable – conveniently allowing the user to just place the handset on top of an induction charging accessory.

All sounds good — who wants to be fumbling around with messy cables if your phone can magically rejuvenate without plugging in? I certainly didn’t, so we recently tried Samsung’s circular fast charge wireless charger pad.

Unfortunately and unexpectedly, after just one day of use, the trial was a fail on all accounts. What seemed to be a dream in theory turned out to be too annoying for practical use.

I immediately returned to cable charging.

The Samsung wireless charger pad has very prominent LED lighting that indicates the status of the charge – blue for “in progress” and green for “done”. The big problem is that there is no way to switch this very bright light off.

Try sleeping with this all night at your bedside. (Source: Tony Yoo)

Most people charge their phones in their bedroom as they go to sleep, but that’s impossible with the wireless pad. The light is too bright for people trying to fall asleep in an otherwise dark room.

There are internet forums where people discuss this annoyance, and some people have reportedly taken to opening up the unit and spray-painting the inside of the chassis to black out the light source. That hack is probably not for everyone.

A lesser second issue is that it’s too easy for the phone to be disconnected from the wireless charging if it’s placed just a bit off the centre of the pad. Multiple times I put the phone down, the blue light would turn on, the handset screen would indicate that charging had started, but hours later the battery would not be charged.

So unfortunately, wireless charging remains a dream, at least with the Samsung charger.

