This Is Why I Fracking Hate Outsourcing

All PrintingChoice.com founder Shane Snow wanted was a little help, but apparently that was too much to ask.



“This outsourced guy on oDesk was helping me with data entry for a side project of mine called VentureMaps,” Snow recalls. “I do my own design and development because I’ve had issues with outsourcers in the past, but I thought that at least data entry would be safe to hire out.”

oDesk is a marketplace for online work teams; it connects employers with remote contractors. Their site proclaims: “Our unique approach guarantees to employers that an hour billed is an hour worked.”

Snow found the exact opposite. His story is so unfortunate, he won Founders @ Fail’s funny failure contest.

He blogs: “These are screenshots of the guy I hired…He tried to charge me over 50 hours’ worth of “work.” When I reviewed his timelogs, this is what I found:

We didn’t even know people used Friendster. This oDesk person must have been exceptionally bored. So what was Shane’s result?

Moral of the story? Do it yourself, or keep a very careful eye on questionable hires.

