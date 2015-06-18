This is why Gretel Packer and Malcolm Turnbull are sleeping rough tonight

Australian CEOs are getting a taste of what it’s like to be homeless tonight. Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

More than 1000 of Australia’ corporate leaders are in for a bit of a rough night this evening when they take part in the annual St Vincents CEO Sleepout.

The 10th anniversary of the fundraiser will see nearly 1300 top business people roll out a sleeping bag on a slab of cardboard in 12 major Australian cities for a taste of how it feels to be homeless.

The CEOs are hoping to raise $10 million to help Vinnies continue its work in breaking the homelessness cycle, and so far, just under $5 million has been pledged. Crown Resorts Foundation chair Gretel Packer leads the way with more than $200,000, followed by Crown’s CEO Barry Felstead on $127,000. He’s spending the night outdoors in Perth, while communications minister Malcolm Turnbull is sleeping rough in Sydney, and has thus far raised $27,000.

The AFL’s first female commissioner Sam Mostyn, who’s also on the boards of Virgin Australia, Transurban, Citibank and Mirvac, is joining Turnbull in Sydney and has raised $7000 towards her target of $10,000.

RAMS boss Martine Jager is No. 4 on the fundraising list with nearly $88,000, and looking at the top 10, it’s great to see four women on the list, which suggests that as well as being effective in the boardroom, women are also pretty effective fundraisers.

It’s also a sign of the changing nature of Australian business that plenty of CEOs from the startup/tech community have put their hands up to raise money and take part.

Among those you may see around Sydney looking a little tired on Friday are: Cliff Rosenberg, MD ANZ and SEA Asia for LinkedIn; Tony Ward, MD ANZ of Survey Money; Nick Baker, CEO of RedBalloon; David Vitek, CEO of HiPages; Charlie Wood, MD of DropBox; Sam McDonasgh, MD of AirBbB; Genevieve George, CEO of OneShift; Jane Lu, CEO of ShowPony; and Ned Moorfield, CEO of GoCatch, who will share his experience in what looks like a rainy Sydney tonight with Business Insider readers tomorrow.

If you want to find out who else is sleeping rough for Vinnies tonight, and more importantly, support them, check out the CEO Sleepout website here.

