It strongly appears that there’s a huge perma-bid at $38 on Facebook, so that it doesn’t fall below the IPO price.



Twitter user @Bourbon_Meyer sent us this look at the order book, showing the MASS of bids supporting the price at $38.

Check out the big mass of yellow on the left column—all those bids at $38.

