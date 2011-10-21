This Is Why Europe Must Kill The Ratings Agencies

Photo: ASU.edu

Yesterday details came out about Europe’s plans to neuter the ratings agencies by suspending their ability to rate countries in a crisis, among other things.Well, S&P has (perhaps) inadvertently bolstered Europe’s argument that the messenger must be shot.



In a big report out last night, it warned that in a recession scenario ratings would get shredded across the board.

From the press release.

The impact would be hardest on sovereigns and sectors most closely aligned with the credit fortunes of governments, such as government-related entities, local and regional governments, and banks.

Sovereign ratings on France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal likely would be lowered by one or two notches under both scenarios.

So basically, it’s saying: If things get worse, we’re going to make things even worse for you by killing your AAA rating.

Bottom line: Governments must kill the raters before the raters kill the government.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.