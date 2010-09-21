Awesome Photos Of A Power Plant Getting Blown Up In China

The main reason China is winning the green tech race is they need new infrastructure, while America needs better old infrastructure.



But China also has enough money to destroy old infrastructure to make way for the new. Check out these two 125MW power plant units getting destroyed in Zhejiang Province, from Shanghaiist.

