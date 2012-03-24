Dave Morin Explains Why Britney Spears Visited Path

Photo: blog.zap2it.com

Britney Spears tweeted that she visited Path on March 15.Why?



Path cofounder Dave Morin, who spoke at PandoDaily’s monthly event on Thursday, said that she wants to use Path as sort of a secret club.

Morin actually knew her from his time at Facebook, and says she’s surprisingly savvy with social media.

Here’s what he said:

She did a lot of stuff for us at Facebook …. She was one of the first people on Twitter and she was one of our first artists on Facebook. We did some interesting things on Facebook, where she had custom virtual gifts. And she’s actually got a Path account … she has 150 friends. I expected them to say we want millions of people connected to her, but they said they want to keep the 150. They are probably going to rotate fans through the 150. They are treating it like a club.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.