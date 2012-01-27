This Is Why Big Box Retailers Are Making Smaller Stores

Photo: Flickr/JoeInSouthernCA
Petco and Best Buy are just a few of the big-name retailers that are shrinking their store size in an effort to cut energy-related costs, according to the Retail Industry Leader Assn.’s first-ever Retail Sustainability Report.It also allows them to be more environmentally-friendly at the same time, which serves as a reputational boost for the brands.
They’re doing this by transitioning toward smaller specialty store sites that take up less space, such as Petco’s Unleashed which offers higher-end pet products in urban areas, and Best Buy Mobile, which specialises in mobile sales at shopping centres.
The report also highlights a range of way other way major retailers are helping the environment:
- Home Depot is shutting off its parking lot lights an hour after store closing, cutting down on parking lot size and using local and recycled materials in new store construction.
- Staples is calling on its major suppliers to reduce unnecessary packing.
- Ikea provides in-store recycling for florescent light bulbs and has eliminated more than 90% of plastic bags at its stores.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.