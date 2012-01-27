This Is Why Big Box Retailers Are Making Smaller Stores

Photo: Flickr/JoeInSouthernCA

Petco and Best Buy are just a few of the big-name retailers that are shrinking their store size in an effort to cut energy-related costs, according to the Retail Industry Leader Assn.’s first-ever Retail Sustainability Report.It also allows them to be more environmentally-friendly at the same time, which serves as a reputational boost for the brands.



They’re doing this by transitioning toward smaller specialty store sites that take up less space, such as Petco’s Unleashed which offers higher-end pet products in urban areas, and Best Buy Mobile, which specialises in mobile sales at shopping centres.

The report also highlights a range of way other way major retailers are helping the environment:

Home Depot is shutting off its parking lot lights an hour after store closing, cutting down on parking lot size and using local and recycled materials in new store construction.

Staples is calling on its major suppliers to reduce unnecessary packing.

Ikea provides in-store recycling for florescent light bulbs and has eliminated more than 90% of plastic bags at its stores.

