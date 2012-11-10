Being A People Pleaser Is Killing Your Productivity And Ruining Your Career

Photo: Janeration via Statigram

If you find yourself constantly prioritizing others’ needs over your own, you’ll never have enough time to get everything done.People pleasing is a productivity killer.



For anyone who is especially anxious over getting approval, it’s important to create boundaries. This will help you separate what’s urgent from what can wait.

Lifehacker’s Elizabeth Saunders wrote an excellent article on how to change your mentality in three people-pleasing scenarios. Below is a condensed version of each situation:

Change your view of what it means to be a “good employee”



Being a “good employee” at work does not mean your door always needs to be open. This will leave you with too many distractions during the day and could also cause problems in other areas of your life when you’re forced to bring work home.

To make sure this doesn’t happen, remind yourself that finishing high-priority work is part of being a good employee. By changing your standards for what it means to be a good employee, you will stop feeling guilty for not doing enough.

As Steve Jobs said, “focus is about saying no”

If you are the type of person who is ready to take action right away and take on any challenge, you may wind up with too much on your plate. Promising to tackle everything inevitably leaves your top priorities neglected.

Instead of saying “yes” right away, take a step back and think about whether you can actually meet expectations on the project you are volunteering for and if you have time for it considering your other work. If you decide not to take it on, remember there will always be other opportunities and in many circumstances other people will step up to take on the task.

If you’re in a leadership role, give up some control



If you’ve recently taken on a leadership role, you may have a problem delegating to others since you’re used to doing that work yourself. You’ll tell yourself that it will just take a minute and I can do this faster than other employees. While this may be true, this will take time away from your new role as a leader.

Instead, think about if anyone else has the skill set to get the job done. If they do, delegate to them and get back to your responsibilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.