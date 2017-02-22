This is why Australian workers are among the happiest in the world

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Australia is the 4th happiest country on the global workplace happiness scale.

And the happiest are those are aged 55 or more working in management roles, within small organisations operating in marketing and creative sectors.

Australia (with a score of 67.9 out of 100) ranks behind the US (72), Germany (71) and The Netherlands (70), according to research commissioned by specialised recruiter Robert Half.

Australia is ahead of Canada (67.8), the UK (67), Belgium (65) and France (64).

“Australians are known globally for their positive attitude in the workplace and it is encouraging to see this reflected throughout our research,” says David Jones at Robert Half Asia Pacific Jones.

Workplace happiness has a tangible impact on productivity and profitability.

“Happy employees tend to be more engaged, loyal, creative and productive than their less-satisfied counterparts,” he says.

“They also take fewer sick days, tend to be more creative, proactive and express a greater sense of loyalty to the company.”

Jones says the main driver of workplace happiness for Australians is that they are treated with fairness and respect, followed by a sense of pride in their organisation.

The third biggest impact on workplace happiness is having a sense of accomplishment from work.

However, happiness at work means different things to different groups of people, men and women and various age groups.

Here are the drivers of happiness:

Source: Robert Half

“We know that interest in a job peaks among Australian employees who are in their second year of tenure,” Jones says.

“Beyond this time-frame, employees need to be rewarded with frequent feedback to maintain their spark for the job.”

The study is based on the results of an online survey of more than 2,000 workers in Australia conducted in the third quarter of 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.