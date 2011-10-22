Want A Promotion? Have More Sex

Photo: Nashville Legs via Flickr

The last thought that comes to mind, when you’re in the mood, is probably increased longevity, improved health or improved workplace productivity. Most of us enjoy a healthy sex life simply because we enjoy sex. But, it turns out that there are substantial health benefits of sex that might surprise you.Forget about an apple a day. To feel better, look better, live longer and work better; an orgasm or two a week may be an effective – and certainly enjoyable – remedy, as highlighted here.



Stress Less

Happiness isn’t sex itself, but sex does ultimately play a role in human happiness.

A recent survey revealed that people who have more sex reported that they felt more at ease, happier and learned how to handle stress better. Perhaps the term “sexual frustration” is not too far from the truth.

Lower blood pressure and overall stress reduction are among the significant health benefits of sex, according to researchers from Scotland who reported their findings in the journal Biological Psychology. The researchers studied two groups of women and men who kept records of their sexual activity. The researchers then subjected them to stressful situations – such as speaking in public and doing verbal arithmetic – and noted their blood pressure response to stress.

Those who engaged in intercourse exhibited better responses to stress than those who engaged in other sexual behaviours or abstained.

Relish in the Fountain of Youth

Having at least two orgasms a week can actually increase your lifespan. The hormone DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) increases in response to sexual excitement and, more specifically, an orgasm.

DHEA can boost your immune system, repair tissue, improve cognition, keep skin healthy, and even work as an antidepressant. Thus, regular sex could add years to your life.

A study published in the British Medical Journal found that men who had sex less than once per month were twice as likely to die in the next 10 years, than those who had sex once per week.

Researchers also found that having sex twice or more a week reduced the risk of a fatal heart attack by half for men, in comparison to those who had sex less than once a month, as published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

Burn Calories

Believe it or not, sexual intercourse can burn an average of 150 calories every half hour. Let’s say, the average couple engages in sex for approximately 30 minutes, three times a week. This accounts for 450 calories burned as opposed to gained. I think we can all agree that the numbers speak for themselves.

Cure Headaches

Among the health benefits of sex includes its ability to act as a pain reliever. Thus, science has offered a reason to obliterate the “I have a headache” excuse.

The hormone oxytocin secretes within your body whenever you engage in sexual activity. Because of this secretion, endorphins (hormone-like chemicals that bear a close functional resemblance to morphine) are released.

When a person is aroused or excited, oxytocin levels not only begin to increase, they are the reason that orgasms occur. Studies have shown that a rise in oxytocin levels can relieve pain / headaches, improve PMS and diminish overall body aches.

Boost Immunity and Skip “Sick Days”

Having sex once or twice a week has been linked to higher levels of an antibody called immunoglobulin A or IgA, which can in turn help evade you from getting colds and other infections. Scientists at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., took samples of saliva, which contain IgA, from 112 college students who reported their frequency of sexual activity.

Those in the “frequent” group – once or twice a week – showed higher levels of IgA than those in the remaining groups who reported being abstinent or having sex less than once a week.

Improve Work Performance

Research has showed that a healthy, pleasurable sex life can make people better workers. The study, conducted by Dr. Helen Fisher of Chemistry.com, found that out of 40,000 people examined, those who had a good sex life fared better at work as well.

“In addition to being great exercise and a stress reliever, sex triggers the release of a number of valuable brain chemicals,” Fisher said. “From improved problem-solving as a result of heightened dopamine levels, to enhanced teamwork skills due to a flood of oxytocin – there are a number of positive benefits which can improve performance in the workplace.”

The doctor’s study showed that after sex, men received a boost of oxytocin – the so called love hormone – and vasopressin, which are chemicals that generate feelings of trust, attachment and calmness. The researcher suggested that these chemicals can help one be more agreeable around the office.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh conducted a study that evaluated 59 premenopausal women before and after warm contact with their husbands, and found that higher levels of contact resulted in higher levels of oxytocin.

Most people, who enjoy a regular dose of sex, also convey that they sleep much better during the night and feel alive and refreshed throughout the day.

So the next time you’re feeling down and out about frustrations at work, try working it out in the bedroom at home. Your co-workers will thank you for it.

This post originally appeared at Jobmouse.

