This is where Vodafone is fixing 70 mobile blackspots

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

As part of the government funded Mobile Blackspot Programme, Vodafone has announced its schedule and the 70 locations it wants to patch up.

The base stations will be rolled out across regional areas in New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria as part of the first round.

“Vodafone’s rollout of mobile black spot sites is progressing well, with the first location at White Rock Mountain, west of Glenn Innes, in New South Wales switched on in December 2015,” Vodafone’s chief strategy officer, Dan Lloyd said.

“A further 28 sites in New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania will follow this year, with all 70 sites to be completed by the end of 2017.”

The telco has been investing heavily in regional areas, launching strategic partnerships with the likes of the National Farmers’ Federation as well as lobbying the government to move payphone funding to regional blackspot funding.

The blackspot list coincides with Vodafone switching its entire network onto 850MHz spectrum, which has increased its 4G network footprint to over 95% of the Australian population.

Lower band spectrums such as the 850MHz Vodafone is using allows better indoor mobile coverage as it penetrates buildings better than higher frequency signals while also travelling further.

Telstra and Optus use a similar 700MHz frequency which was previously used as the old analogue TV signal.

