This is where to get the best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals in Australia

Samsung’s latest flagship phones, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge go up for pre-order today in Australia before going on sale March 11.

The three biggest highlights for die-hard Samsung fans is that it has both a waterproof design (for up to 30 minutes), expandable storage and a 3000mAh battery in the S7 and 3500mAh battery in the S7 Edge. Both those batteries are up massively over their predecessors, which combined with more efficient processors should mean a much better battery life.

There are also big changes to the camera, which actually drops resolution from 16-megapixels down to 12 and will no doubt cause headaches for the marketing department. But because of that, Samsung says it has allowed it to use larger pixels that let in 56% more light than last year’s phone, resulting in better low light pictures.

If you want to buy outright, prices start at $1,149 for the Galaxy S7 and $1,249 for the Galaxy S7 Edge. If you pre-order the device, Samsung will even throw in a free set of Gear VR goggles for you.

But most people buy their phones on a plan, and this is what you’ll be paying on Telstra, Vodafone, Optus and Virgin.

Telstra

Prices aside, one of the best reasons to buy a Galaxy S7 on Telstra is thanks to its support for Cat 9 LTE, meaning ridiculous download speeds of up to 450Mbps.

Cheapest – Prices start for the Galaxy S7 at $79 a month, which is based on a $55/month plan and $24/month handset repayments. For the Galaxy S7 Edge, it’s $86 a month, with $31/month handset repayments on top of the $55/month plan. With this, you get unlimited texts, 1GB of data and $550 worth of calls.

Best value – If I were signing up on Telstra, I’d be looking at jumping on their $95/month plan, plus $4/month handset repayments for the Galaxy S7 and $10/month handset repayments for the Galaxy S7 Edge. This includes unlimited calls and texts plus 6GB of data a month.

Optus

Cheapest – You can grab a Galaxy S7 from $64/month, which is based on a $40/month plan with $24/month handset repayments, or $71/month for the Galaxy S7 edge which has $31 handset repayments. This will get you unlimited calls and texts plus 500MB of data.

Best value – Our pick at Optus would be the $80/month plan with $5/month handset repayments for the Galaxy S7 and $12/month for the Galaxy S7 Edge. With this, you get unlimited calls and texts and 8GB of data.

Vodafone

Your best reason to join Vodafone is its international roaming, which stands head and shoulders above any other telco in Australia. For $5 a day, you can access all your included plan value in most countries you would think about visiting in the world. It’s even free in New Zealand.

Cheapest – Prices start at $75/month on Vodafone, which is based on a $40/month plan with $35/month handset repayments for the Galaxy S7 and $43/month handset repayments for the Galaxy S7 edge. This will nab you unlimited calls and texts and 500MB of data.

Best value – While on all other telcos, the best value plan is the same for both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Vodafone is a bit different. For the standard Galaxy S7, jump on their $70/month plan with $7/month handset repayments which gets you unlimited calls and texts and 6GB of data. For the S7 Edge though, you’ll be better off on the $80/month plan with $19/month handset repayments, it gets you the same included value of unlimited calls and texts and 6GB of data but you get a free subscription to either Spotify, the Sydney Morning Herald or Stan.

Virgin

If you’re a non Virgin or Optus customer, Virgin actually offers you the best value to switch. And no matter what average plan you get, you’re going to be paying $90/month for the Galaxy S7 or $100/month for the Galaxy S7 Ege.

With that, you get for the life of your plan, 8GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. But if you swap to Virgin from anyone but Optus (who owns Virgin), you’ll get another 8GB of bonus data for the first 3 months of the plan.

If that’s not enough, you can jump on their highest plan for $130/month and get 15GB of data for the life of the plan and then a ridiculous 21GB of bonus data for the first 3 months.

