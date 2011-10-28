This Is Where To Find Freelance Work Online

Photo: Jeff Henshaw / Flickr

Full-time career by day, part-time career by night. Or weekends. Or whenever you can fit in extra work. That seems to be the new career path for many Americans. According to recent U.S. labour Department statistics, more than 6.9% of Americans are considered multiple job holders.”In today’s unpredictable economy, workers can’t rely on their full-time jobs for their livelihood,” says Ford R. Myers, career coach, speaker and author of Get The Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring, (John Wiley & Sons). “They need to be self-reliant, not job reliant. That means if they were to lose their main position, they would still have a stream of income and the confidence that will put them ahead of others in a similar situation.”



Based on newly released quarterly figures from Freelancer.com, a website for freelance job postings, the online marketplace offers plenty of opportunities for after-hours work, from software development to copywriting. After examining the more than 100,000 projects posted on the site, Freelancer.com statisticians uncovered some current trends that can serve as a map for the types of work available online now. They include:

HTML5 is taking the lead over Flash. If you’re a programmer, you’re much more likely to find projects in HTML5 these days than in Flash. According to Freelancer.com, HTML5 jobs are up 38 per cent, to 1,125 projects, this quarter, while Flash jobs declined 10 per cent to 2,794 jobs. At this rate, HTML5 jobs will overtake Flash projects in the next six months.

Content is back. Last quarter, Google’s Panda Update led to a decline in the number of content writing jobs. But this quarter’s numbers show that more companies, especially small businesses, are hiring contract workers to compose AdSense ads. Adsense projects increased by 76 per cent this quarter. The demand for other types of content is also up: Ghostwriting projects increased 22 per cent, blog writing increased 17 per cent, and reviews increased 16 per cent.

Digital media is in demand. The demand for 3-D modelling, rendering and animation grew strongly, thanks to demand from the entertainment and high-tech digital media industries. Collectively, 3-D jobs increased from 1,446 to 2,376, an increase of 64 per cent over last quarter. Companies in numerous fields are seeking the help of 3-D modelers, including those in entertainment, gaming, medical, architecture, engineering, chemistry and geology.

Mobile apps are not as hot. While app development certainly remains a needed skill, it’s not as in demand as it was last quarter. While the demand for Android app developers was twice as high as the need for iPhone app developers, the number of Android projects didn’t grow as quickly this quarter as it has in recent months. After posting 20 per cent growth last quarter, Android app projects grew just 8 per cent this quarter to 1,848 jobs.

What kind of after-hours job would you like to pick up? Good luck!

This post originally appeared on Glassdoor.

