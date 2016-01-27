This is where the next Australian Tesla Supercharger site will be

Right now there are seven Superchargers in Australia connecting Sydney to Melbourne, with stops in Goulburn and Albury-Wodonga featured.

Throughout 2016, Tesla will be adding five more sites along the east coast to connect Sydney to Brisbane.

The first site has been announced: Port Macquarie, 385km north of Sydney, slated for early this year. With a range of up to 520km for a fully-charged Model S 85D, this means Tesla owners can travel between Melbourne and Byron Bay for free using the Superchargers.

The Superchargers can give a Model S around 270km of range in just 30 minutes of charging, providing up to 120 kilowatts of power.

The 2016 Supercharger map.

Outside of Tesla’s own Superchargers there are dozens of destination chargers scattered across the country at various hotels and carparks, such as Secure Carparks in Sydney, Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart and an AirBnB hotel in NSW country town of Forbes.

These won’t be able to get your Tesla back on the road in 30 minutes, but if you’re staying somewhere overnight or for a few hours through the day they will juice it right up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.