This is where the big money and hot jobs are for accountants in Australia

A return of market confidence and new infrastructure projects will see an increase in demand for accounting and finance professionals this year, according to the 2015 Salary Survey from recruitment consultancy Robert Walters.

The survey covers a range of professions and is based on real placements made by Robert Walters consultants.

The survey found that 2015 will see increased confidence levels, although this may be tempered by industry-specific pressures.

Demand is expected to grow for finance business partnering roles as well as Big 4 trained accountants as organisations hire and think longer term.

Across Australia, permanent salaries for accounting and finance professionals are expected to grow slightly by 0.2% in 2015 from 2014.

The highest growth will be seen in Brisbane where accounting salaries will grow by 2.6%. The lowest is expected to be in Perth where pays are expected to decline 4.21%.

Brett Rose, Robert Walters Sydney Commerce Director, says 2015 should see salary increases for candidates such as second movers from the Big 4, senior analysts moving to commercial manager roles and those in specialist areas such as corporate tax and treasury.

“Nevertheless, hiring managers will still need to sell the benefits of their business and the culture of the organisation to attract the best candidates,” he says.

