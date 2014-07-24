CHART: Where Facebook's Money Comes From

Facebook just reported its second quarter earnings with revenue of $US2.91 billion — the strongest quarter yet.

Mobile advertising revenue makes up 62% of Facebook’s total revenue. That’s up from 0 when Facebook went public two years ago.

The rest of Facebook’s revenue comes from desktop advertising, payments and fees. Here’s the breakdown, via BI Intelligence:

