'This Is What You Came For' proves that Taylor Swift is a master of lyrics

Instagram/Taylor Swift She didn’t shy away from promoting her and Calvin Harris’ song.

Taylor Swift hasn’t released new music since the 2014 release of “1989,” but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been writing.

TMZ reported on Wednesday morning that Swift wrote ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris‘ hit song, “This Is What You Came For,” recorded herself playing the song on piano, and sent it to Harris to listen to.

Swift’s publicist then confirmed to People that she did in fact write the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. As if that confirmation wasn’t enough, Harris took to Twitter to confirm that, yes, she wrote the lyrics and sang a little bit, but he arranged, produced, and created the music. He even added that the secret was her idea, and he sent a few more tweets throwing some shade her way.

It was a dramatic Wednesday.

The song, featuring Rihanna and some uncredited Swift vocals, was officially released April 29, before the couple split in June, but now that the secret is out, people are listening to the club hit in a new light.

It’s not easy to assign deeper meaning to the song itself, because there isn’t much to analyse. There are only two real verses the entire time.

The song starts, “Baby, this is what you came for/Lightning strikes every time she moves/And everybody’s watching her/But she’s looking at you.” That’s followed by a ton of “ohs” and repeated “yous.”Those same words are then repeated throughout the entire song.

The second verse is as follows: “We go fast with the game we play/Who knows why it’s gotta be this way/We say nothing more than we need/I say, ‘Your place,’ when we leave.”

The lyrics sound like a sign of better times. A girl has caught the attention of the people around her as she’s presumably out dancing at a club, but she’s only focused on the dude she sees. The two are drawn to each other and leave together. The end.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

What the song does reveal though, is that Swift, who is an extremely talented lyricist, has the ability to write simple pop hits.

You wouldn’t find this song on one of her own albums, because her brand is that of a storyteller, oftentimes a romantic one. Her songs are in-depth explorations of emotions and self-awareness, but “This Is What You Came For” isn’t. There’s nothing that needs to be assigned to the song, because it’s just fodder for the Top 40 charts.

The song is now rumoured to be the source of their breakup, because of Harris’ denial of a collaboration in a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, according to TMZ.

As he was promoting his new song, Seacrest asked him if a collaboration with Swift was in the future.

“You know we haven’t even spoken about it,” Harris said. “I can’t see it happening though.”

Honestly though, the song probably has nothing to do with the breakup at all. The two ex-lovers collaborated on a hit song and split for their own reasons. Harris is going to continue to churn out dance hits, and Swift is probably going to write hit songs for both herself and other musicians. That’s what they’re good at.

NOW WATCH: Pig Beach in Brooklyn makes the BEST ribs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.