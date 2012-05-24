This Is What Traders Saw When Things Went Haywire On Facebook's First Day Of Trading

Photo: Nanex

Trading desks were struck by a lack of confirmation from the Nasdaq on Friday when Facebook shares began pricing and a number of investors have blamed the exchange for the company’s poor first day performance.But new material out of Nanex, a company that provides market data feeds, shows the incredible minute-by-minute impact on Facebook stock and how issues at the Nasdaq moved prices incredibly swiftly.



The details that have emerged — including a 17 second radio outage on the Nasdaq that hit all stocks on the exchange (h/t Zero Hedge) — have embarrassed the exchange and angered investors.

Nasdaq did not respond to repeated request for comment.

