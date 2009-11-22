This Is What Too Big To Fail Looks Like

Vincent Fernando

Check out this heatmap of the infamous credit default swap (CDS) market, courtesy of Zero Hedge. Obviously November 19th (the date of this heatmap) was a pretty bad day given all the red, which indicates weakness.

Yet also notice the massive size of AIG as a proportion of the map. AIG credit default swaps make up a huge chunk of the upper left hand corner.

CDS Heatmap

Upper left hand corner, zoomed-in — This is what too big to fail looks like:

CDS Heatmap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.