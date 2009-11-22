Check out this heatmap of the infamous credit default swap (CDS) market, courtesy of Zero Hedge. Obviously November 19th (the date of this heatmap) was a pretty bad day given all the red, which indicates weakness.



Yet also notice the massive size of AIG as a proportion of the map. AIG credit default swaps make up a huge chunk of the upper left hand corner.

Upper left hand corner, zoomed-in — This is what too big to fail looks like:

