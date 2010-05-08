This Is What Times Square Looked Like A Few Minutes Ago

Update: They’ve given the “all clear” in Times Square. The suspicious package was not a bomb. For now this is a monument to a jittery society, easily brought to a standstill by anything that looks suspicious.





Original post: Weird. It’s like that scene in Vanilla Sky. For now, the major tourist destination is still evacuated due to a suspicious package. Picture taken by Twitter user Greg Clayman. (Via @pkafka)

Photo: twitter.com

