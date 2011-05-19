WATCH: Leaked Video Shows The Wii 2 In Action

A video of what may be the Wii 2 has leaked on YouTube.



It looks like a presentation on the upcoming Wii 2 hardware. On the projector we can see diagrams of the controller (with touchscreen) along with the console.

But even better: There appears to be an actual Wii 2 console sitting on the table under the screen.

Check it out for yourself:

[Via SlashGear]

