The Nightmare Scenario: How The U.S. Government Would Look Under An Austerity Budget

As lending to sovereigns dries up, the world is talking about austerity budgets.For now though, despite sky-high debts, the US can borrow at ease

But what would the United States look like under one?

The Irish have instituted a wide ranging austerity budget that has cut everywhere in order to bring the country’s debt as a percentage of GDP back into line with Euro requirements.

So let’s imagine for a moment…

Who would get killed in a US austerity budget >

The Unemployed Get Burned

Irish Money Reduction To Unemployed: 425 Million Euros ($578 million)

Similar U.S. Program: Unemployment Insurance, which has experienced significant extensions since the start of the recession.

Source: Irish Budget

Job Seekers Get Crushed

Irish Money Reduction For Job Seekers: 197 Million Euros ($268 Million)

Similar U.S. Program: Unemployment Insurance: Welfare for unemployment has been reformed in America to only pay out those seeking employment.

Source: Irish Budget

Job Growth Spending Gutted

Irish Cut To Enterprise And Trade Spending: 50 Million Euros ($68 Million)

Similar U.S. Program Cut: Recovery Act and traditional labour Department Spending.

Source: Irish Budget

Child Spending Gets Slashed

Irish Money Reduction On Child Spending: 221 Million Euros ($300 Million)

Similar U.S. Program: The Administration for Children and Families, which, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides benefits for low income families in need of assistance for their children.

Source: Irish Budget

Drug Spending Gets Destroyed

Irish Money Reduction On Prescription Medicines: 141 Million Euros ($192 Million)

Similar U.S. Program: Medicare prescription drug coverage.

Source: Irish Budget

Dental Services Cut

Irish Money Reduction: 30 Million Euros ($41 Million)

Similar U.S. Program: Medicare and Medicaid dental services.

Source: Irish Budget

Retirees Ransacked

Retirement Age Increases From 65 To 66 Years

Similar U.S. Program: Social Security benefits begin at age 62, but full retirement for many Americans won't be until age 67. Merging the two into one date at 66 would be a similar result to the Irish plan.

Source: Irish Budget

Public Servant Pay Punished

Irish Money Reduction: 1 Billion Euros ($1.36 Billion)

Similar U.S. Program: Government wide salary reduction based upon the Irish rules of:

5% Cuts for first 30,000 Euros ($41,000) in salary.

7.5% For the next 40,000 Euros ($54,000) in salary.

10% On the next 55,000 Euros ($75,000) in salary.

Source: Irish Budget

Public Service Retirements Pulverized

Irish Money Reduction: Retirement benefits to be paid as average of career earnings, rather than final earnings in highest paid employment.

Similar U.S. Program: More across the board cuts in entitlements for retired and future government retirees.

Source: Irish Budget

Carbon Tax Hammers Polluters

Irish Money Increase Via Carbon Tax: 330 Million Euros ($448 Million)

Similar U.S. Program: Cap and Trade, but a tax has also been suggested.

Potential Increase In U.S. Tax Intake: 87.5 Billion Euros ($119.2 Billion)

Source: Irish Budget and US Energy Information Agency 2008 Numbers

Spending on Education and Science Slashed 2.6%

Irish Cut In Science And Education Spending: 200 Million Euros ($272 Million)

Similar U.S. Program Cut: $4.01 Billion

Source: Irish Budget and USGovernmentSpending.com

Health And Children Spending Cut 3.5%

Irish Cut: 400 Million Euros

Similar U.S. Program Cut: $28.966 Billion

Source: Irish Budget and USGovernmentSpending.com

Welfare Payments Slashed by 4.1%

Potential Reduction In U.S. Welfare Spending for 2010: $22.837 Billion

Source: Irish Budget and USGovernmentSpending.com

Defensed Spending Sliced By 4.7%

Irish Cut To defence Spending: 43 Million Euros ($58 Million)

Similar U.S. Program Cut: $41.633 Billion

Source: Irish Budget and USGovernmentSpending.com

Total Budget Gutted By 8.8%

Irish Budget Cut: 4.051 Billion Euros ($5.52 Billion)

Similar U.S. Budget Cut: $328.497 Billion

Source: Irish Budget and USGovernmentSpending.com

