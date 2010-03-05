The Nightmare Scenario: How The U.S. Government Would Look Under An Austerity Budget

Photo: Ibiblio.org
As lending to sovereigns dries up, the world is talking about austerity budgets.For now though, despite sky-high debts, the US can borrow at ease
But what would the United States look like under one?
The Irish have instituted a wide ranging austerity budget that has cut everywhere in order to bring the country’s debt as a percentage of GDP back into line with Euro requirements.
So let’s imagine for a moment…
Who would get killed in a US austerity budget >
Irish Money Reduction To Unemployed: 425 Million Euros ($578 million)
Similar U.S. Program: Unemployment Insurance, which has experienced significant extensions since the start of the recession.
Irish Money Reduction For Job Seekers: 197 Million Euros ($268 Million)
Similar U.S. Program: Unemployment Insurance: Welfare for unemployment has been reformed in America to only pay out those seeking employment.
Irish Cut To Enterprise And Trade Spending: 50 Million Euros ($68 Million)
Similar U.S. Program Cut: Recovery Act and traditional labour Department Spending.
Irish Money Reduction On Child Spending: 221 Million Euros ($300 Million)
Similar U.S. Program: The Administration for Children and Families, which, under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides benefits for low income families in need of assistance for their children.
Irish Money Reduction On Prescription Medicines: 141 Million Euros ($192 Million)
Similar U.S. Program: Medicare prescription drug coverage.
Irish Money Reduction: 30 Million Euros ($41 Million)
Similar U.S. Program: Medicare and Medicaid dental services.
Retirement Age Increases From 65 To 66 Years
Similar U.S. Program: Social Security benefits begin at age 62, but full retirement for many Americans won't be until age 67. Merging the two into one date at 66 would be a similar result to the Irish plan.
Irish Money Reduction: 1 Billion Euros ($1.36 Billion)
Similar U.S. Program: Government wide salary reduction based upon the Irish rules of:
5% Cuts for first 30,000 Euros ($41,000) in salary.
7.5% For the next 40,000 Euros ($54,000) in salary.
10% On the next 55,000 Euros ($75,000) in salary.
Irish Money Reduction: Retirement benefits to be paid as average of career earnings, rather than final earnings in highest paid employment.
Similar U.S. Program: More across the board cuts in entitlements for retired and future government retirees.
Irish Money Increase Via Carbon Tax: 330 Million Euros ($448 Million)
Similar U.S. Program: Cap and Trade, but a tax has also been suggested.
Potential Increase In U.S. Tax Intake: 87.5 Billion Euros ($119.2 Billion)
Potential Increase In U.S. Tax Intake: 87.5 Billion Euros ($119.2 Billion)
Irish Cut In Science And Education Spending: 200 Million Euros ($272 Million)
Similar U.S. Program Cut: $4.01 Billion
Similar U.S. Program Cut: $4.01 Billion
Irish Cut: 400 Million Euros
Similar U.S. Program Cut: $28.966 Billion
Similar U.S. Program Cut: $28.966 Billion
Potential Reduction In U.S. Welfare Spending for 2010: $22.837 Billion
Potential Reduction In U.S. Welfare Spending for 2010: $22.837 Billion
Irish Cut To defence Spending: 43 Million Euros ($58 Million)
Similar U.S. Program Cut: $41.633 Billion
Similar U.S. Program Cut: $41.633 Billion
Irish Budget Cut: 4.051 Billion Euros ($5.52 Billion)
Similar U.S. Budget Cut: $328.497 Billion
Similar U.S. Budget Cut: $328.497 Billion
