This Is What The Tsunami Fallout Looks Like

Joe Weisenthal

Update: See here for information on how to survive a tsunami.

Original post: Here’s an amazing graphic from the the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing the potential tsunami fallout zone. As you can see, this earthquake in underground Chile is an event that will literally be felt by everyone on the pacific.

Tsunami

Photo: wcatwc.arh.noaa.gov

