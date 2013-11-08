Twitter's IPO Day In Pictures

Twitter is going public today on the New York Stock Exchange.
It’s shares are priced at $US26.
Business Insider’s Jay Yarow is on the floor right now. Here’s what it looks like.
@EDUTEILBFMFirst, here it is from the outside.
Jay Yarow/Business InsiderTwitter execs will ring the opening bell at 9:30 am.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermidThe Twitter logo (L) is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange a day before the company’s IPO, November 6, 2013.
Jay Yarow/Business InsiderHere’s Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
Jay Yarow/Business InsiderTwitter CEO Dick Costolo.
Jay Yarow/Business InsiderPatrick Stewart, an actor best known for his role as Professor Xaxier in X-Men, ringing the opening bell
NYSEPatrick Stewart with 9-year-old Vivienne Harr and a Boston police officer.
