Twitter's IPO Day In Pictures

Megan Rose Dickey

Twitter is going public today on the New York Stock Exchange.

It’s shares are priced at $US26.

Business Insider’s Jay Yarow is on the floor right now. Here’s what it looks like.

Twitter new york stock exchange@EDUTEILBFMFirst, here it is from the outside.
Twitter new york stock exchange bannerJay Yarow/Business InsiderTwitter execs will ring the opening bell at 9:30 am.
Twitter new york stock exchangeREUTERS/Brendan McDermidThe Twitter logo (L) is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange a day before the company’s IPO, November 6, 2013.
Twitter ipo new york stock exchangeJay Yarow/Business Insider
Twitter podium new york stock exchangeJay Yarow/Business Insider
Twitter trading terminals new york stock exchangeJay Yarow/Business Insider
Twitter jack dorsey on floor of nyseJay Yarow/Business InsiderHere’s Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
Twitter ceo dick costolo nyse floor twitter ipoJay Yarow/Business InsiderTwitter CEO Dick Costolo.
Patrick Stewart ringing opening bell for TwitterJay Yarow/Business InsiderPatrick Stewart, an actor best known for his role as Professor Xaxier in X-Men, ringing the opening bell
Patrick stewart Twitter opening bellNYSEPatrick Stewart with 9-year-old Vivienne Harr and a Boston police officer.
Media surrounds twitter co-founders on IPOJay Yarow/Business Insider
Patrick stewart on cnbc for twitter ipoJay Yarow/Business Insider
Twitter ipoNYSE
Twitter ipoNYSE
Twitter ipoNYSE
Twitter ipoNYSE
Twitter ipoNYSE
Twitter ipoNYSE
Twitter ipoNYSE

