This Is What The Next iPhone Will Supposedly Look Like

The photo below is supposedly what the next iPhone is going to look like.



As you can see, it’s a lot like the current iPhone, but just a little bit bigger, a little bit thinner, and it has a different casing. The back of it is an aluminium material with colour panels on the top and bottom.

As with any Apple hardware leak, you should treat this with a healthy dose of scepticism.

These images come from 9 to 5 Mac’s Mark Gurman, who got the photos from “supply chain sources.” He has more images at 9 to 5 Mac.

This could be what the next iPhone looks like, or it could just be a fake. Before the last iPhone was released we saw a bunch of iPhone cases that were supposedly made for the iPhone 5. Turned out they weren’t real.

That could be the case here. Or, this could be accurate and we could be looking at the next iPhone.

Photo: 9 to 5 Mac

