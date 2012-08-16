This Is What The New Diet Coke Can Looks Like

Here are two views of the new Diet Coke can design. It’s a total redux by design shop Turner Duckworth. You can read the history behind the redesign here — it was more than a year in the making. The new cans hit storeshelves nationwide on Sept. 1. Tell us what you think in the comments section below.
Photo: Diet Coke
And again:
Photo: Diet Coke
