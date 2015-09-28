This is what the merged Vocus and M2 company looks like

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Vocus Communications and M2 have agreed on a merger, creating a new telco player with a $3 billion market capitalisation, putting it within the S&P/ASX 100 club of companies.

Between the companies they have a string of brand name telecommunication provider services, combined revenue of $1.8 billion, 940 sales staff, a marketing spend of $43 million and significant synergies of about $40 million a year.

Here’s how the combined entity will rank in the local telco world after the merger:

And the leading brands:

Here’s where the $1.8 billion in revenue comes from:

