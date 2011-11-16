This Is What The Online Media Landscape Will Look Like In 2012

Photo: Ronnestam

2012 Will be the Year of Social TVImagine taking the biggest ad medium (TV) and blending it with massive social insights. The ad industry is poised for disruption in 2012 as the power to measure social engagement will emerge with real-time information on TV viewers, those tweeting or posting about your brand, clicking on your website, and your ads. How much of this activity really leads to increased loyalty and purchase and how much just makes us marketing leads feel good? Might we just finally see true cross-media measurement?



Online Attribution Gets Honest

Marketers have been enamoured with an array of tools in their toolbox including behavioural, Retargeting, Social Targeting and Search-based targeting — the trouble is marketers are often paying double and you can’t assign accurate “credit” for each click or conversion. 2012 is the year that marketers will demand a more accurate view of the consumer and campaign results. And, in so doing, gain insight into which technologies and campaigns are driving the best results, and maybe even expose some of our industry’s dirtiest little secrets.

Ad Campaigns are Dead

The Social Filter is making online ad campaigns obsolete and they’re quickly being replaced by “movements,” in which brands leverage the social influence of their loyal consumers. The advertiser no longer controls the message, it’s the recipient. Marketers will move towards knowing how to motivate the customers they acquire to spread the word, as opposed to simply closing one transaction.

The Dawn of “Big Data” Gives Birth to a New Tech Ad Agency Model

If 2011 was the year that marketers began to analyse “big data” en masse, 2012 will be the year in which marketers utilise technology, creative and data in ways we’ve never imagined. As a result, a new type of hybrid Tech/Ad agency will emerge. This new breed will finally tap massive data sets and drive a number of decisions, including types of creative, audience targeting, online media buys, and yes, maybe even offline strategy.

Facebook to Move Beyond a “Walled Garden”

Facebook will embrace social discovery in 2012 and will evolve into a more “holistic” media company. The social giant’s shift away from the ‘all-fans-are-equal’ message to metrics like ‘talking about this’ will help brands understand the true level of fan engagement on the social network. And, brands will be forced to reconsider how they value Facebook and what they use it for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.