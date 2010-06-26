The iPhone 4 Camera Takes Beautiful Pictures – See For Yourself

Photo: Dan Frommer

With the iPhone 4, Apple has taken one of the most glaring weaknesses of its early phones – a lousy camera – and turned it into a strength.The latest phone from Apple has a very respectable 5 megapixel point-and-shoot. That’s a huge upgrade for people still holding a original or 3G iPhone. (No wonder 77% of iPhone 4 buyers were return customers.)



