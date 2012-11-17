An Israeli Reader Takes Us Inside A Tel Aviv Bomb Shelter

Photo: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Israel and Gaza have been trading blows for a few days now, and there have been many reports of air raid sirens in Tel Aviv.What we at Business Insider here learned, is that many modern Israeli buildings have bomb shelters built into them.



Curious, we took to our network to see if we could get some photos of these shelters.

The following captions are from the Israeli behind the camera, Sara Schatz, who’s been in Tel Aviv since the start of the conflict.

This shelter is for our entire building - 7 apartments total, about 15 people. It is kept locked regularly and one person in the building holds the key. Only when the government moves the security level higher and an order is given to open the municipal shelters (located in parks, movie theatre, public buildings) does this person unlock it (my husband had to knock on his door on Thursday and remind him) I have yet to be in ours. We've had 2 sirens so far - the first was Thurs @ 640pm when I was still at my office. So everyone went into the stairwells (which are all concrete) and then down into the basement/parking garage under the building. The second was today around lunchtime (130pm) and I was eating at an outdoor cafe in a popular neighbourhood/square. When the siren started, everyone got up and ran into a large parking garage under the square.

