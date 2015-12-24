This is what the inside of a gun looks like when its being fired

For all but the most familiar firearm users and operators, the inner workings of a gun remain a mystery.
Everyone knows that firearms have a trigger, which when pulled fires a bullet. But between the pulling of the trigger and the bullet leaving the weapon, how does a gun function?
The Youtube channel C&Rsenal has an ingenious way of explaining how various guns function — with the use of X-ray animations showing what happens as a user pulls the trigger.
A selection of GIFs made from the channel’s videos, showing some of the historical weapons used in World War I, are below.
A six round 8mm French Ordnance revolver, fired by a hammer:
A three round 8x50mmR Berthier Mle.16 bolt action rifle:
An eight round .32 ACP Mauser Model 1914 “Pocket Pistol,” which was striker fired and had an ejector slide:
A five round 7.92x57mm Mauser Gewehr, which was a stripper clip-fed bolt action rifle:
An eight round .32 ACP F.Langenhan Seblstlader pistol, which is hammer fired:
