Chicago resident Caroline Vanderoef posted this picture on Instagram, showing the inside of her door mail slot while it’s -17 out.

In a way it’s one of the most dramatic and terrifying images of the Polar Vortex driving Arctic weather across the Midwest today. Even inside, there’s no escaping the deep freeze outside.

