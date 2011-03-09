This Is What The Happiest Person On Earth Looks Like

Photo: Christian Haugen via Flickr
The Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index surveyed 1,000 people about their quality of life.Like any good researchers, Gallup asked subjects for their demographics. From these demographics, The New York Times Economix section put together a profile of the happiest person on earth.
It called this fictional person Moishe Chang. But it turns out the criteria did match up with a real person, someone named Alvin Wong (who NYT says is, indeed, very happy).
Here’s what “Moishe Chang,” the happiest fictional person on the planet, and Alvin Wong, look like.
See how you measure up.
According to the Gallup index, men reported being slightly happier than women. They scored 67 out of 100 points; women scored 66.6.
The New York Times attributes this discrepancy to the fact that women have more physical ailments than men. Women scored lower on the physical health index too.
The study found that Jewish people have higher levels of well-being than any other religion, followed by Mormons and atheists. Atheists are also supposedly smarter than the rest of us.
Maybe Catholics have too much guilt?
Asians scored leaps and bounds above any other race on the happiness index.
Caucasians were runners up.
Economix reports Gallup's findings on height and happiness:
'Taller people live better lives, at least on average. They evaluate their lives more favourably, and they are more likely to report a range of positive emotions, like enjoyment and happiness. They are also less likely to report a range of negative experiences, like sadness and physical pain, though they are more likely to experience stress and anger, and if they are women, to worry.'
Tall people are also reportedly smarter than shorter peers.
According to the Gallup survey, senior citizens are living it up. People ages 65+ report being happiest, followed by the under 30 age group.
Psychologists believe there is a correlation between ageing and happiness for one of two reasons: either our brains change chemically over time, or older people have learned to better control their emotions.
'Hawaii had the highest well-being among states in 2010 with a Well-Being Index score of 71.0,' Gallop researchers wrote.
Wyoming, North Dakota, and Alaska followed closely behind.
Children can be little terrors, which may be why people who have them are only slightly happier on the Gallup index than people who don't.
It turns out entrepreneurship is a vital key to happiness.
'Americans who own their own businesses were the happiest on average in 2010, followed by professionals,' the New York Times reports.
Psychologists say income makes people happy, but only up to a certain amount -- $75,000 to be exact.
But the Gallup index found a correlation between money and happiness all the way up the pay scale.
Specifically, the more money a person had, the happier they reported being.
And Alvin Wong looks like this.
The New York Times writes of Wong, 'He is a 5-foot-10, 69-year-old, Chinese-American, Kosher-observing Jew, who's married with children and lives in Honolulu. He runs his own health care management business and earns more than $120,000 a year.'
