This Is What The Happiest Person On Earth Looks Like

Photo: Christian Haugen via Flickr

The Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index surveyed 1,000 people about their quality of life.Like any good researchers, Gallup asked subjects for their demographics. From these demographics, The New York Times Economix section put together a profile of the happiest person on earth.



It called this fictional person Moishe Chang. But it turns out the criteria did match up with a real person, someone named Alvin Wong (who NYT says is, indeed, very happy).

Here’s what “Moishe Chang,” the happiest fictional person on the planet, and Alvin Wong, look like.

See how you measure up.

