This is what the election map would look like if just men voted on Election Day

One hypothetical forecast of voter turnout in the November 8 election would apparently turn nearly all of the United States red.
FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver published a presidential election forecast on Tuesday that illustrated how the country would likely vote if only men were casting ballots.
According to the projection, based on the FiveThirtyEight polls-only forecast, Trump would grab 350 electoral votes, while Clinton’s 188 would come from the West Coast, some parts of the Northeast, and just two states in between — New Mexico and Illinois.
Here’s what that map looks like:
And here’s if just dudes voted. pic.twitter.com/HjqJzIVwc4
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 11, 2016
If women were the only voters, that would yield 458 electoral votes for Clinton to just 80 for Trump:
Here’s what the map would look line if only women voted: https://t.co/sjVY67qouE pic.twitter.com/rrc3GuXmGl
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 11, 2016
“It seems fair to say that, if Trump loses the election, it will be because women voted against him,” Silver concluded.
