This Should Really Scare The NFL About Concussions

The NFL is being sued left and right by former players saying they were not protected by the NFL from concussions. And current players are still suffering from concussions on a regular basis.



But what should really scare the NFL is this quote from Tom Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr.—something that thousands of other parents are echoing—when asked if he would let his son play if he had it do over again (via FoxSports.com):

“I would be very hesitant to let him play … This head thing is frightening for little kids. There’s the physical part of it and the mental part—it’s becoming very clear there are very serious long-term ramifications … All this stuff about, ‘He made his fame and fortune off of football,’ that’s true—but we didn’t know then what we know now.”

The NFL is nothing without the great athletes. And if more kids like little Tommy are being pushed to other sports, the quality of the game will deteriorate, and the popularity of the sport will suffer.

And if anything will get the NFL to fix their concussion problem, it is the fear of losing fans.

