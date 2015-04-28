Look how much money you can make working at Salesforce (A LOT!)

The city of San Francisco’s largest tech employer, Salesforce, is a hot place to work right now.
Between its sky-high stock price, the giant new Salesforce Tower it’s building, its outspoken CEO who is not afraid to take on issues ranging from discrimination against the LGBT community to equal pay for women, this company is happening.
Salesforce, which offers business software as a cloud service, frequently lands on Best Places to Work lists, with perks ranging from doggy daycare to free yoga classes. It employs about 16,000 people but is growing fast mad, with 1,100 job listings on its site right now.
Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of some of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Salesforce, ranked from lowest to highest. We also tossed in some salaries of som less senior but still well-paying jobs.
(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least six reported salaries.)
Salary: $US105,478
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US112,451
A quality assurance engineer is responsible for testing products and services to make sure they work like they are supposed to.
Salary: $US104,949
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US112,887
An associate member of technical staff is a catch-all title for a junior employee working in some sort of engineering/tech capacity. It is a common entry-level title.
Salary: $US65,593
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US114,024
A sales rep is the rank-and-file salesperson who meets with customers to determine their requirements and sign deals.
Salary: $US138,545
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US167,145
Senior Member of technical staff is a more experienced engineer, with 3+ years experience, according to a Salesforce job listing.
Salary: $US140,878
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US175,355
A solution architect is a consultant who works with customers ito figure out their needs and then comes up with a a comprehensive technical plan.
Salary: $US147,336
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US180,918
A senior program manager is responsible for some sort of program at the company. For instance a senior program manager of IT is responsible for projects relating to Salesforce.com's own internal tech, according to a job listing.
Salary: $US153,600
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US174,020
A lead member of technical staff software engineer is a junior management position, responsible for leading a team of software developers on a particular technical project.
Salary: $US152,266
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US208,858
There are a huge variety of senior manager positions in a company the size of Salesforce, and not all of them involve software development.
Salary: $US143,968
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US209,481
A principal sales engineer is a middle management position on the sales engineering team. Sales engineers work with the technical requirements of customers when submitting bids and otherwise working with customers.
Salary: $US113,205
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US211,338
A senior account executive is an experienced sales professional, usually one that is specializing in a particular Salesforce product area such as healthcare, manufacturing, or utilities.
Salary: $US183,383
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US227,891
A principal member of technical staff is a middle management position responsible for larger-scope projects.
Salary: $US138,132
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US235,308
Senior systems engineer is an experienced IT professional that makes sure that the company's technology infrastructure works well.
Salary: $US179,537
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US271,844
A director of product management is a senior middle-management role. This person is responsible for the development and strategy of a product, according to a job posting.
Salary: $US217,919
Total compensation including bonuses, stock, etc.: $US308,570
A vice president of product management is a senior management position. This person is responsible for strategy and development of a product and working with all sorts of other teams to create a product and make it successful.
