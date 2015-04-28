Look how much money you can make working at Salesforce (A LOT!)

The city of San Francisco’s largest tech employer, Salesforce, is a hot place to work right now.

Between its sky-high stock price, the giant new Salesforce Tower it’s building, its outspoken CEO who is not afraid to take on issues ranging from discrimination against the LGBT community to equal pay for women, this company is happening.

Salesforce, which offers business software as a cloud service, frequently lands on Best Places to Work lists, with perks ranging from doggy daycare to free yoga classes. It employs about 16,000 people but is growing fast mad, with 1,100 job listings on its site right now.

Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of some of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Salesforce, ranked from lowest to highest. We also tossed in some salaries of som less senior but still well-paying jobs.

(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren’t enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least six reported salaries.)

